Altair Resources Inc. (AVX.V) (CVE:AVX) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.04

Altair Resources Inc. (AVX.V) (CVE:AVX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 153885 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$1.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.53.

About Altair Resources Inc. (AVX.V) (CVE:AVX)

Altair Resources Inc focuses on identifying and evaluating potential mineral interest acquisitions or other business opportunities. The company was formerly known as Altair Gold Inc and changed its name to Altair Resources Inc in June 2016. Altair Resources Inc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

