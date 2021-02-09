Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.17). Alpine Immune Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 606.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.38%. The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million.

ALPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Alpine Immune Sciences stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.04. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,317. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $310.39 million, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $8,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Conway purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALPN. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,516,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $4,344,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter worth $1,743,000. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 17,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

