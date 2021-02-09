Alpha Finance Lab Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $244.15 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 9th. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $376.63 million and $244.15 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab token can currently be purchased for $2.16 or 0.00004583 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00048680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $104.76 or 0.00221962 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00066951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00066419 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 52.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00081166 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.55 or 0.00191851 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,136,442 tokens. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

