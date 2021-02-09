Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 442 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Allen Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,337 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 100.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $211.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.87. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The company has a market cap of $157.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

