Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 1,311 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Allen Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 538,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for about 2.7% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Allen Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Moody’s worth $156,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 245.9% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 59.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.08.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $278.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $275.79 and a 200 day moving average of $280.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $305.95.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,851,530.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

