Allen Investment Management LLC Has $8.37 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 185.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 164,192 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 106,583 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,526 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock opened at $59.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.57 billion, a PE ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.74. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.11.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $2,271,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,351,881.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,367,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,356,040 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.85.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

