Allen Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 242,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.8% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $47,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $3,496,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,283,000. EQ LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,143,000. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $205.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $205.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.52.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

