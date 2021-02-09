Allen Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,248 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 6.8% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $398,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,699.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,619 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,092.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,822.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1,664.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $2,123.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

