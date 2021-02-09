Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$47.91.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$52.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$51.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of ATD.B stock opened at C$39.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.10. The firm has a market cap of C$44.09 billion and a PE ratio of 15.98. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$30.40 and a 12 month high of C$47.49.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

