Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Receives $19.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.71.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 65,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 18,924 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,132,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $977,000. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,758,000. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $20.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 99.45% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

