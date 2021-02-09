Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EADSY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Airbus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EADSY traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $28.33. 208,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.82. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

