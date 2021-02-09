AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.78

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.78 and traded as high as $17.00. AirBoss of America shares last traded at $16.94, with a volume of 158,961 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BOS shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$32.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$455.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$16.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.28.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$216.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$172.52 million. Research analysts expect that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,726,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$73,726,333.20.

AirBoss of America Company Profile (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber compounds and specialty finished products to industrial, automotive, defense, first response, and healthcare markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group.

