Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $305.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $295.69.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $253.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,415,809,000 after acquiring an additional 686,175 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,492,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,850,000 after purchasing an additional 34,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 28.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,834,000 after acquiring an additional 261,748 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,521,000 after acquiring an additional 139,675 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 583,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,889,000 after acquiring an additional 51,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

