Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) traded up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.82 and last traded at $47.82. 235,147 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 196,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.07.

AGYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. National Securities downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.70 and a beta of 1.41.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 million. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $44,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,204.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Agilysys by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 15.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 28,739 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 2.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 126,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 42,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

