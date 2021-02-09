Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at $843,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. UBS Group raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.74.

NYSE:A traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,081. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $129.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.58 and a 200-day moving average of $108.93.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $9,925,910.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,026,573.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,554 shares of company stock worth $14,830,701 over the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

