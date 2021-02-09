Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Affirm in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Affirm has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.29.
NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $122.76 on Monday. Affirm has a 52-week low of $90.01 and a 52-week high of $137.98.
Affirm Company Profile
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. As of September 30, 2020, the company had approximately 6,500 merchants integrated on its platform covering small businesses, large enterprises, direct-to-consumer brands, brick-and-mortar stores, and companies.
