Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Affirm in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Affirm has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.29.

Get Affirm alerts:

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $122.76 on Monday. Affirm has a 52-week low of $90.01 and a 52-week high of $137.98.

In related news, major shareholder Founders Fund V. Management, Ll acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $3,675,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic acquired 12,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $604,415.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $377,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. As of September 30, 2020, the company had approximately 6,500 merchants integrated on its platform covering small businesses, large enterprises, direct-to-consumer brands, brick-and-mortar stores, and companies.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.