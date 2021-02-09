Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Releases FY 2021 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) issued an update on its FY 2021

IntraDay earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 15.50-17.00 for the period. Affiliated Managers Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $15.50-17.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMG shares. TheStreet upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.79.

Affiliated Managers Group stock traded up $19.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.10. 1,411,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $132.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.43.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.54. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

