Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Issues Earnings Results

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $132.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.03. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $132.78. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.19, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMG shares. TheStreet upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.50 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.71.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.