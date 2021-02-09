Aeterna Zentaris Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 22,456 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,141% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,810 call options.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aeterna Zentaris stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) by 296.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 59,350 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.15% of Aeterna Zentaris worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aeterna Zentaris alerts:

Shares of Aeterna Zentaris stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,376,223. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46. The company has a market cap of $141.66 million, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 2.10. Aeterna Zentaris has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $3.62.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology and endocrinology. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.