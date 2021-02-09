AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 201.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,158 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in AerCap by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,410,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,714,000 after buying an additional 752,642 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in AerCap by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,026,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,048,000 after buying an additional 634,845 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in AerCap by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,095,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,350,000 after buying an additional 399,671 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in AerCap by 226.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 471,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,874,000 after buying an additional 326,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AerCap by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 922,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,127,000 after buying an additional 321,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

AerCap stock opened at $44.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.28. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $64.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.04 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($6.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($7.73). AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

AER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America raised shares of AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

