AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05, RTT News reports. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. AECOM updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 2.60-2.80 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.60-$2.80 EPS.

Shares of ACM stock traded up $0.85 on Monday, reaching $55.22. 786,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. AECOM has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $55.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

Earnings History for AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

