AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05, RTT News reports. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. AECOM updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.60-2.80 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.60-$2.80 EPS.

Shares of ACM stock traded up $0.85 on Monday, reaching $55.22. 786,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. AECOM has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $55.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

