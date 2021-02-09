AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-$2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.69. AECOM also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.60-2.80 EPS.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $55.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AECOM has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $55.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.03 and its 200 day moving average is $45.65.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACM. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.25.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

