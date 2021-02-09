AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,498 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,498 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.61.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $5,229,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $431,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 240,921 shares of company stock worth $36,848,094 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $197.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.59, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $222.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

