AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 10,766 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 7,979,880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $107,090,000 after purchasing an additional 275,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,466,532 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $100,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 281.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,996,070 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $53,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949,637 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,981,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,591,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 13,861.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,750,949 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $23,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,408 shares during the period. 8.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.71. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $20.25.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.5325 per share. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is presently 172.58%.

VOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

