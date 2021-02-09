AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 272.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

In related news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $105,396.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Western Union stock opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.30. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $28.44.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WU. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.56.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

