AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,541 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 22,313 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,655 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at about $3,403,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 22.6% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,067 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 604 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BBY opened at $117.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $124.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

