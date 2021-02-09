Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Rick Bergman Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $91.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $110.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $99.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.07.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

