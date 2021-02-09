Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $365.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to report $365.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $362.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $367.00 million. Advanced Energy Industries posted sales of $338.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Advanced Energy Industries.

AEIS has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS traded down $1.43 on Thursday, reaching $114.70. 15,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,343. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $125.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.93. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $423,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,448 shares in the company, valued at $13,764,219.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,694,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $552,174,000 after purchasing an additional 184,443 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,195,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,235,000 after purchasing an additional 51,821 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 695,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,864,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

