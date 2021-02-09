Addison Advisors LLC Takes $43,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP stock opened at $80.98 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.33. The firm has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

AEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

In other news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

