Addison Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 438 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $74.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $87.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.46.

Shares of AMAT opened at $106.19 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $110.88. The stock has a market cap of $97.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.62.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

