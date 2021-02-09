Addison Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 811.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,764,000 after buying an additional 139,314 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX stock opened at $75.79 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $92.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

