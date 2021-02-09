Addison Advisors LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,859,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,114,000 after buying an additional 959,533 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cerner in the third quarter valued at about $52,938,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 982,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,854,000 after acquiring an additional 534,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,919,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,042,000 after purchasing an additional 394,200 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 209.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 423,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,940,000 after buying an additional 286,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CERN shares. Argus raised their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.06.

In other Cerner news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $143,196.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,748. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $78.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.27. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $84.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.