Addison Advisors LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $66.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.92. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $66.91.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

