Addison Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,410 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,410 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2,070.2% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 43,295 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 126,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 35,596 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 505,132 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 189,474 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of F stock opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The company has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on F shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.48.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

