Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (ADX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 11th

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $18.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.70.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

In related news, Director Frederic A. Escherich bought 5,228 shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.12 per share, with a total value of $89,503.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,109.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.