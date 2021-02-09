Actinium Market Capitalization Reaches $344,388.22 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Actinium has traded up 130.2% against the U.S. dollar. Actinium has a market capitalization of $344,388.22 and $1.06 million worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 39.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003475 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000080 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000050 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 28,395,600 coins. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

