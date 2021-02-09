Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Accenture by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in Accenture by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 67,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after acquiring an additional 24,886 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in Accenture by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 16,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in Accenture by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ACN traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $257.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,183. The stock has a market cap of $169.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.91. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.58.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,516.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,717,214 shares of company stock worth $155,795,198. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

