AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Shares Up 8.5%

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) shares shot up 8.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.74 and last traded at $7.65. 324,091 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 481,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.00. The company has a market cap of $548.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.82.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.93 million. AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 392.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that AC Immune SA will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACIU. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 853,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after buying an additional 84,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 68,300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of AC Immune by 392.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 55,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 44,455 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of AC Immune by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 27,803 shares in the last quarter. 27.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

