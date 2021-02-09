ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 23.50 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 23.50 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 28 price target on ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 19 price objective on ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 22 price objective on ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 24 price objective on ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 19.40 price objective on ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ABB presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 23.54.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 1-year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.