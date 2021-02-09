ABB (NYSE:ABB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ABB has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered ABB from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ABB in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. DZ Bank upgraded ABB from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $29.08 on Friday. ABB has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $30.89. The firm has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.94.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ABB will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ABB in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

