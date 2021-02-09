ABB (ABB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ABB (NYSE: ABB) recently:

2/8/2021 – ABB was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/5/2021 – ABB had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/5/2021 – ABB had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/5/2021 – ABB was downgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/5/2021 – ABB was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/15/2021 – ABB was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

1/12/2021 – ABB had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/12/2021 – ABB had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/18/2020 – ABB is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ABB stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.27. 53,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,677. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.22 and its 200 day moving average is $26.94. The stock has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $30.89.

Get ABB Ltd alerts:

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in ABB by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 40,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 20,510 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at about $829,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in ABB by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 29,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in ABB by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.