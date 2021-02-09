A.H. Belo Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:AHC)

A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

A.H. Belo has decreased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of AHC traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,761. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58. A.H. Belo has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.51.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded A.H. Belo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

About A.H. Belo

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

