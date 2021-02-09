9,942 Shares in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $43.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $39.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.72.

In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 50,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $2,637,951.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,793,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,121,790.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $436,824.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,263,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,699,141.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 533,831 shares of company stock worth $23,271,105.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $63.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.54. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $64.44.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.