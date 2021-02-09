992 (OTCMKTS:CDCO) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

992 (OTCMKTS:CDCO)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.51. 992 shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

992 Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CDCO)

Comdisco Holding Company, Inc is formed for the purpose of selling, collecting or otherwise reducing to money in an orderly manner the remaining assets of the Company and all of its direct and indirect subsidiaries, including Comdisco, Inc The Company’s business purpose is the orderly sale or run-off of all its remaining assets.

