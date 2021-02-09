$95.86 Million in Sales Expected for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to report sales of $95.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $93.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $97.98 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers reported sales of $116.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full-year sales of $369.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $368.93 million to $369.07 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $375.02 million, with estimates ranging from $363.73 million to $386.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

SKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.91.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 381.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,010,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,061,000 after buying an additional 800,162 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,438,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,726,000 after buying an additional 782,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 47,204 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKT traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.73. 1,427,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,326,915. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.38. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.66 and a beta of 2.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

