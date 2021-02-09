$82.17 Million in Sales Expected for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to post sales of $82.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.51 million and the highest is $83.40 million. Lexington Realty Trust reported sales of $83.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.
On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $328.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $326.80 million to $330.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $329.21 million, with estimates ranging from $327.96 million to $330.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lexington Realty Trust.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LXP. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 288,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 291,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.
Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile
Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.
