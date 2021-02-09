$82.17 Million in Sales Expected for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to post sales of $82.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.51 million and the highest is $83.40 million. Lexington Realty Trust reported sales of $83.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $328.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $326.80 million to $330.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $329.21 million, with estimates ranging from $327.96 million to $330.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lexington Realty Trust.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LXP. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 36,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,447. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average is $10.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.63. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $12.08.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 288,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 291,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.