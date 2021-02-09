8,156 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Bought by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.