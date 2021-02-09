7,512 Shares in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JFrog alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FROG. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on JFrog in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on JFrog in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on JFrog in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on JFrog in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of FROG opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $57.14 and a twelve month high of $95.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.23 and a 200-day moving average of $67.77.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.