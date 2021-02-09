741 Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Acquired by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Vail Resorts by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period.

MTN stock opened at $286.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $300.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 251.12 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $275.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.69.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $131.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.64) earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $239.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Truist downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.93.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

