7,200 Shares in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Purchased by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the third quarter worth about $1,047,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Kirby by 14.4% during the third quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 140,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Kirby during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Kirby during the third quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Kirby by 16.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

KEX opened at $57.72 on Tuesday. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $76.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.84 and a 200-day moving average of $46.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.54 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph H. Reniers sold 4,084 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $183,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $1,443,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,163,111.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,799. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

